Winners of 2019 Sanlam Prizes for Youth Literature announced

Sanlam and Tafelberg, an imprint of NB Publishers, are proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Sanlam Prizes for Youth Literature. The prizes, which serve to encourage original and creative writing for teenage readers and young adults (ages 12-18), were announced in Johannesburg on October 31. The prizes are for new manuscripts and are awarded biennially.

Two winners (gold and silver) are chosen in each of three categories – English, African languages (Tshivenda, Xitsonga, Nguni and Sotho languages) and Afrikaans. The prize money totals R90,000.

Sydney Mbhele, Chief Executive of Brand at Sanlam, says that living your best life possible, requires a commitment to make the most of what you have.

“Sanlam’s 39 year-sponsorship of this acclaimed award is evident of our commitment to our youth, giving them access to the highest level of youth literature available in their home language. Similar to the skill applied by Sanlam in creating wealth, we recognise and congratulate our six writers for the craftmanship they apply as wordsmiths, turning 26 letters into something of much greater value – a literary masterpiece that takes our youth on a journey to experience emotions and places they might never visit in real life.”

He congratulated the authors on their positive contribution towards the development of the leaders of tomorrow.

Illustrating the depth of South African youth literature, this year’s winning titles cover genres ranging from realistic fiction and fantasy (science-fiction and horror) to fables. The winners are: