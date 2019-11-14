First local children's book on ADHD launched

One in 20 South African children and an estimated million adults suffer from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Aimed at creating awareness for early detection and intervention, All of these things are important to me is the first fictional book on ADHD to be launched in the country.

Illustrated by David Griessel, the book is co-written by psychiatrist Prof Renata Schoeman, co-author of SA management guidelines for ADHD, and celebrated author Refiloe Moahloli.

All of these things are important to me explores the adventurous life of Zee in a short and colourful narrative in English, Afrikaans, Xhosa, Zulu and Sesotho, and through its captivating storytelling explains how a child with ADHD perceives and lives in the world.

The second part of the book offers a simple but accurate explanation of ADHD: what it is, how it is diagnosed and how it is managed. It offers valuable advice for parents, educators and health-care professionals in understanding and managing ADHD.

Prof Schoeman says the condition is often misdiagnosed and is plagued by myths and misunderstandings, particularly with regard to treatment.

“When undiagnosed or not effectively treated, ADHD often sees children being unfairly labelled as naughty, delinquent and unteachable, and, as adults, as lazy or incompetent. It’s important to talk about ADHD and how it hampers educational performance, self-esteem, relationships and productivity.

"We also need to create awareness about other mental health conditions, such as anxiety, depression and substance abuse, which can sometimes surface when ADHD is either mistreated or goes undetected.”