Shortlist revealed for 2020 Humanities and Social Sciences Awards

The fifth annual Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) Awards ceremony will take place on March 12 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, during which authors and contributors of books, creative collections and digital contributions will be honoured.

The awards – hosted by the National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) – boast more than 100 entries in eight categories. They aim to uplift the work of creatives and scholars.

The categories include fiction (edited volumes and single-authored volumes), non-fiction monographs and edited volumes, musical compositions/arrangements, public performances, visual arts and digital humanities visualisations and infographics.

The awards not only serve as a platform for recognition of the writers and contributors, but pay tribute to the strides made by the associated publishing houses; they also aid the creatives and academics in promoting their work.

“With more than a 100 entries, we are pleased to note the phenomenal growth and interest in the number of submissions for the HSS Awards 2020. Qualifying entries for these annual HSS Awards 2020 feature 67 book entries, 18 creative collections and digital contributions,” said NIHSS chief executive Prof Sarah Mosoetsa.