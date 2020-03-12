'20.53 An Anthology of Contemporary African Poetry' is looking for an editorial assistant

20.35 Africa is seeking a young woman to fill the role of editorial assistant. This is not a paid position; the organisation is looking for someone who's enthusiastic about community building.

Requirements:

— Someone with a demonstrated interest in contemporary African poetry.

— Basic word processing skills and a willingness to learn.

— Preferably an undergraduate student in second or third year or a final-year student if they're sure they can manage the position alongside academic weight.

— Someone flexible and with the right temperament to work in a team.

— Graphic design skills aren't mandatory, but an advantage. The appointee will assist with designing flyers and covers for volumes of the anthology

— Experience and interest in handling multiple social media accounts and managing e-mails.

— A kind, hard-working young woman (or non-binary femme) who is excited to grow with a team bringing contemporary African poetry to the forefront of the conversation.

If interested, send a resume (or artistic CV) and brief covering letter, with a focus on the arts/literature, to 20.35africa.anthology@gmail.com. If you have no resume/CV, send a covering letter detailing your experiences and explain why you’re interested and why you would be a good fit for this role.

Article provided by 20.35 Africa