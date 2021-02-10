News

Shubnum Khan's snapshots of a weird and wonderful ride around the world

Pan Macmillan Publisher
10 February 2021 - 12:13
Shubnum Khan's memoir draws on stories from her life journey, which has been full of unexpected twists and turns.
Shubnum Khan's memoir draws on stories from her life journey, which has been full of unexpected twists and turns.
Image: Supplied

Pan Macmillan is proud to be publishing How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories by Shubnum Khan.

This memoir takes the reader on a journey around the world. Whether it is teaching children in a remote village in the Himalayas, attending a writers’ residency where the movie The Blair Witch Project was shot, getting pulled out of the ocean in Turkey or becoming a bride on a rooftop in Shanghai, Khan is quirky, moving and vulnerable in what she shares.

Khan offers an introspective reflection on what it means to be a woman, particularly a single Muslim woman in SA, trying to find herself in a modern world. The stories are drawn from her life journey, which has been full of unexpected twists and turns, and are interspersed with reflections on culture and religion as well as musings on family, relationships and love.

This is a book about holding onto hope and a reminder that once “you step off the edge, anything can happen”.

Shubnum Khan is a South African author and artist. Her first novel, Onion Tears, was shortlisted for the Penguin Prize for African Writing and the University of Johannesburg Debut Prize for Writing in English.

RELATED ARTICLES

How a South African author became the face of international adverts – without even knowing about it

Durban-based South African writer Shubnum Khan was shocked when she found pictures of herself‚ front and centre‚ in a series of international ...
News
2 years ago

Wacky adventures of one of SA's most intrepid (imaginary) travellers

In his new exhibit, artist Peter Engblom has created a wonderful and crazy world for Dr Shezi, a mythical man of magical mystery, writes Shubnum Khan
Lifestyle
3 years ago

The secret life of lyrics

Exclusive extract from Dolly Parton’s memoir gives fans an insight into the star’s relationships, writes Jennifer Platt.
Books
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  2. Niq Mhlongo on writing 'Paradise in Gaza' News
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. BOOK BITES | Joe Biden, Abigail Dean, Lisa Jewell News
  5. How wide do you open your arms? News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters