Shubnum Khan's snapshots of a weird and wonderful ride around the world

Pan Macmillan is proud to be publishing How I Accidentally Became a Global Stock Photo and Other Strange and Wonderful Stories by Shubnum Khan.

This memoir takes the reader on a journey around the world. Whether it is teaching children in a remote village in the Himalayas, attending a writers’ residency where the movie The Blair Witch Project was shot, getting pulled out of the ocean in Turkey or becoming a bride on a rooftop in Shanghai, Khan is quirky, moving and vulnerable in what she shares.

Khan offers an introspective reflection on what it means to be a woman, particularly a single Muslim woman in SA, trying to find herself in a modern world. The stories are drawn from her life journey, which has been full of unexpected twists and turns, and are interspersed with reflections on culture and religion as well as musings on family, relationships and love.

This is a book about holding onto hope and a reminder that once “you step off the edge, anything can happen”.

Shubnum Khan is a South African author and artist. Her first novel, Onion Tears, was shortlisted for the Penguin Prize for African Writing and the University of Johannesburg Debut Prize for Writing in English.



