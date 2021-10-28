BOOK BITES | Lebo Mazibuko, Rahul Raina, Bexy Cameron

Cult Following: My Escape and Return to the Children of God *****

Bexy Cameron

Manilla, R340

It reads like a novel and one can easily slip into thinking that the story is fiction, but once you realise it’s not, it is a punch to the gut. Cameron, a survivor of The Children of God cult, does not only cover her own horrific story about child abuse, but as an adult now, she purposefully travels to different cults around the US looking for answers to why people become involved in these closed communities. Even more heart-rending than her childhood tales (at 10 years old, she was forced to be silent for an entire year), are her confrontations with her awful parents now as an adult. It leaves the reader gobsmacked. Books and documentaries about cults seem to be trendy at the moment; maybe it’s because we are at this juncture again of figuring out what we want a community to be. Cameron’s memoir carefully examines this. — Jennifer Platt @Jenniferdplatt