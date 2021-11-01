News

Jacket Notes: Barbara Mutch

01 November 2021 - 18:17 By Barbara Mutch

Barbara Mutch shares her inspiration for writing The Fire Portrait

The Fire Portrait, set in the Karoo, is Barbara Mutch's third novel.
The Fire Portrait, set in the Karoo, is Barbara Mutch's third novel.
Image: Supplied

The inspiration for The Fire Portrait came from geography and from art — and from thwarted love. First, the geography. I’ve always been drawn to the Karoo, that seemingly unforgiving semi-desert that stretches across the interior of the country. It’s the place where my Irish grandparents settled over a century ago, and was the background for my first novel, The Housemaid’s Daughter. After a foray to the sea in my second novel, The Girl from Simon’s Bay, I’ve returned to the Karoo for this new novel set in the early to mid-1900s. At first, the severity of the landscape leaves my heroine, Frances, dismayed — until she begins to paint spiny aloes and cryptic stone plants, and finds beauty amid the starkness... and a fresh audience for her artwork.

While Frances is a gifted painter, I am not. So the greatest challenge for me in writing this book was to get to grips with the creation of art, specifically botanical illustration and watercolour painting, and the commercial value of work produced in the mid-20th century. On the practical side, I was lucky to receive some tutoring from a professional, who patiently introduced me to the myriad qualities of watercolours — and of charcoal, which turns out to play a key part in the book. While my efforts could not be described as memorable or commercially valuable, I loved learning what skills would be needed to do so.    

The Fire Portrait by Barbara Mutch
The Fire Portrait by Barbara Mutch
Image: Supplied

The Fire Portrait’s story is set against a backdrop of significant 20th-century historical events: the Great War followed by the Great Depression of the 1930s, the steady march towards World War 2, the rise of racial discrimination in SA and its tragic consequences. Frances lived through this time, and she paints what she sees. 

And the thwarted love? It’s not Frances’s fault: she’s beautiful and bright and talented and surely a “catch”, but sometimes potential spouses are looking to make a favourable financial match rather than an emotional one. It may sound callous to our modern ears that love cannot overcome a shortage of money, but that was the reality in Frances’s day, and sometimes still in ours. But Frances may yet have the last laugh...

The Fire Portrait by Barbara Mutch is published by Allison & Busby, R320

 

RELATED ARTICLES

Jacket Notes: A masterclass in risk-taking

Sukhinder Singh Cassidy debunks myths about risk-taking in her book ‘Choose Possibility'.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Chandler Baker on writing 'The Husbands'

"Like many of the best book ideas, the one for 'The Husbands' showed up at my doorstep unannounced."
Books
3 months ago

Niq Mhlongo on writing 'Paradise in Gaza'

"It is one of those books that I wrote and rewrote multiple times."
Books
8 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Wounded souls in a wounded country News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. Open Book Festival returns with new podcast series News
  4. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  5. When the personal becomes political Books

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa, Zuma, Malema, Mashaba and De Lille vote in #LGE2021
Rainy Cape Town didn’t stop these voters from making their mark in #LGE2021