Open Book Festival announces stellar programme line-up for podcast series

03 November 2021 - 13:23 By Christine Skinner
The Open Book Podcast series returns on November 8 with an eight-part podcast series featuring authors of recently published South African literature.
Image: Supplied

Open Book Festival has announced the stellar line-up for its new podcast series which runs from November 8 to 24.

A total of eight podcasts will be released during the three-week period featuring conversations between authors of some of the most exciting recently published South African literature.

All the participants in the 2021 festival are either South African or SA-based, a deliberate choice made by the festival team.

“As was the case in 2020, planning the festival in 2021 came with a set of shifting goalposts, and so the decision was made to err on the side of caution and stay in the virtual space,” says festival organiser Vasti Calitz.

The line-up for the series is:

November 8

Conversations with Mohale: An Open Book classic featuring Shana Fife, Pumla Gqola and Siphokazi Jonas in conversation with Mohale Mashigo for The Lockdown Edition.

November 10

Nowhere to Nowhere: Mandla Langa, Joanne Josephs, and Nick Mulgrew talk to Yewande Omotoso about land and exile.

November 12

The Future is Over, Long Live the Future: Three debut writers, Tshidiso Moletsane, Thenjiwe Mswane and Mia Arderne talk to Ashanti Kunene about writing from a “crumbling present”. Listeners should be aware that the conversation includes content reflecting on suicide.

November 15

Fragile Power: Futhi Ntshingila, Mphuthumi Ntabeni and Damon Galgut explore the unravelling of control through their characters. Chaired by Koketso Sachane.

November 17

Virtually Queer: Robert Hamblin, Tiff Mugo and Efemia Chela speak to Chase Rhys about what the internet means to the queer experience.

November 19

Finding the Bones: Madeleine Fullard, Ashraf Kagee and Naledi Mashishi speak to Africa Melane about a present haunted by the past.

November 22

After Life: Yewande Omotoso and Bongani Kona speak to Catherine Boulle about shifting modes of grief.

November 24

Thing About Love: Efemia Chela speaks to Gretchen Haley, Qarnita Loxton and Uvile Ximba about complicated loves.

Copies of books by all the authors will be available for sale through the Book Lounge.

The podcast series is made possible by the support of the Heinrich Boell Foundation, and the department of sports, arts and culture.

The series is available on the Open Book Festival website or on your preferred podcast platform.

  • Article provided by Christine Skinner, publicist: Open Book Festival

