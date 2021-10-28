Our animal selves: rape, blood and suicide over dinner

Animal *****

Lisa Taddeo

Bloomsbury, R325

If someone asked me to describe myself in a single word, depraved is the one I would use.

Meet Joan: a 36-year-old Italian-American woman who witnesses her ex-lover’s suicide over a dinner with her current (married) lover on the first page of Lisa Taddeo’s feverishly hypnotic debut novel, Animal.

“Joan is very much going through this awakening where she has stopped caring what people think of her,” Taddeo explains via a WhatsApp call from her home in Connecticut, US. “When she tells people she’s depraved she’s telling people what they’re going to call her before they call her that. She’s trying to own the nomenclature herself.”

Taddeo’s motivation for penning a novel about a woman who has spent her life surviving men and holds utter contempt for societal expectations as dictated by instutionalised patriarchy, originated from her research after writing Three Women: “I had seen so many stories of so many women who were told they were crazy when they were just upset ... Angry, not crazy,” she emphasises. “I’m very affected by the notion of the mad woman.”

Taddeo conveys Joan’s undisguised disdain towards men throughout the novel, often describing daily violations as “small rapes” or “feeling like rape”, as seen in the following passage during Joan’s visit to a marketplace:

The young man at the cash register noticed me and then didn’t take his eyes off of me. I was in a white nightgownish dress, thin as smoke. He was picking a pimple on his chin and staring at me. There are a hundred such small rapes a day.

“The word ‘rape’ in the legal sense means a certain thing,” says Taddeo. “It has different connotations and meanings. Something can feel like a rape. I’m always interested in the fact that we don’t allow women mainly to describe how something makes them feel. We’re ‘supposed’ to have these solid definitions. I’m writing a novel and if the character says she feels raped by something, that’s her prerogative.”

Should Joan be described as a misandrist or someone who’s really in tune with the cruelty men are capable of?

“Really in tune,” comes the instant response.

Joan is overtly described as an anti-heroine on the jacket. Would Taddeo characterise her as such?

“We are all heroines and heroes of our own stories. I think that, for me, it was important to create a female character with honest and real flaws.”

She adds that readers aren’t ready for flawed main characters who are women.

“I wanted to write someone who wasn’t trying to put on a performance for the reader. Someone who had real thoughts and feelings.”

Joan reveals little about her past to the reader, hinting at a violent event which still haunts her, yet overtly stating that she was orphaned at 10. Following Vic’s suicide, Joan leaves New York, drives to California, settles in a ramshackle house in Topanga Canyon, where she intends to track down (and finds) an enigmatic woman — Alice — whom Joan hopes will help her unveil her past.