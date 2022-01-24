Books to look out for this year

JANUARY

Out on shelves now is what everyone is calling the book that is set to be the most talked-about book of this year — Wahala by Nikki May (Doubleday). It’s blurbed as, “a fabulous debut novel: a multicultural Sex and the City with a killer edge: for fans of Expectation, Queenie and My Sister The Serial Killer.”

Also out now is How to be a Revolutionary by CA Davids (Umuzi). Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, author of The First Woman and A Girl is a Body of Water writes: “This placing side by side of a Chinese, a South African and an African-American together should not work, yet she makes it do so authentically. It is a brave book and I pray that the world reads it with as much delight as I have and sees what a beautiful thing CA Davids has created.”

FEBRUARY

Most exciting is there will be a new Marian Keyes out called Again, Rachel (Michael Joseph). The blurb: “Back in the long ago nineties, Rachel Walsh was a mess. But a spell in rehab transformed everything. Life became very good. These days, Rachel has love, family, a great job as an addiction counsellor, she even gardens. Her only bad habit is a fondness for expensive trainers. But with the reappearance of a man she’d once loved, her life wobbles. Is she about to discover that no matter what our age, everything can change? Is it time to think again, Rachel?”

It doesn’t Have To Be This Way by Alistair Mackay (Kwela) is a debut novel set in a not-too-distant dystopian Cape Town where everything has gone to crap, except for those living in virtual reality in The Citadel. Spanning from the present day until the dystopia, it traces the story of three men as they face the rapid unravelling of the world around them. So meta.

Two Tons o’ Fun by Fred Khumalo (Umuzi) is probably what it says on the back and a whole lot more — “rich and humorous, this vibrant coming-of-age story sees a young woman uncover her skill as a writer, explore her sexuality, travel, and finally understand her mother”. Set in Alexandra in Johannesburg.