25 titles to add to your January reading list à la Exclusive Books

Fiction, non-fiction, young adult and children’s titles on their recommended reading list and available in-store, online, via phone and Uber Eats

25 January 2022 - 16:39 By Helen Holyoake
Exclusive Books' recommended reading list for January caters for all tastes and ages.
“It is a significant publishing milestone, reflective of the life cycle of the local book industry, to have two SA icons, national treasures, feature on EB Recommends list for January: Jan van der Westhuizen, the first SA chef to obtain a Michelin Star; and Damon Galgut, the third South African to win the Booker Prize.”
— Batya Bricker, GM: Exclusive Books.

FICTION

  • The Promise by Damon Galgut
  • Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim
  • The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman 
  • Christopher by Nozuko Siyotula
  • The Dark Remains by William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin 
  • Death on the Trans-Siberian Express by CJ Farrington 
  • Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon 
  • The Last Checkmate by Gabriella Saab
  • Rachel's Holiday by Marian Keyes 
  • Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult.

NON-FICTION

  • Corruptible by Brian Klaas 
  • Klein Jan Cookbook by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen 
  • International Brigade Against Apartheid by Ronnie Kasrils 
  • Leading in Tough Times by John C Maxwell 
  • Never Give Up by Bear Grylls 
  • The End of Money by David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson and Christiaan Straeuli 
  • Time and Chance by Lazarus Zim 
  • The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism by John Barnes 
  • What Does Rain Smell Like?  by Simon King and Clare Nasir 
  • The Women of Rothschild by Natalie Livingstone. 

YOUNG ADULT AND CHILDREN

  • Danger at Dead Man’s Pass by MG Leonard and Sam Sedgman 
  • Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera 
  • Dear Evan Hansen (film tie-in) by Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul 
  • City of the Dead by James Patterson and Mindy McGinnis
  • Taking Selfies With a Sheep by Jaco Jacobs.

