25 titles to add to your January reading list à la Exclusive Books

25 January 2022 - 16:39
“It is a significant publishing milestone, reflective of the life cycle of the local book industry, to have two SA icons, national treasures, feature on EB Recommends list for January: Jan van der Westhuizen, the first SA chef to obtain a Michelin Star; and Damon Galgut, the third South African to win the Booker Prize.”
— Batya Bricker, GM: Exclusive Books.
FICTION
- The Promise by Damon Galgut
- Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim
- The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman
- Christopher by Nozuko Siyotula
- The Dark Remains by William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin
- Death on the Trans-Siberian Express by CJ Farrington
- Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon
- The Last Checkmate by Gabriella Saab
- Rachel's Holiday by Marian Keyes
- Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult.
NON-FICTION
- Corruptible by Brian Klaas
- Klein Jan Cookbook by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
- International Brigade Against Apartheid by Ronnie Kasrils
- Leading in Tough Times by John C Maxwell
- Never Give Up by Bear Grylls
- The End of Money by David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson and Christiaan Straeuli
- Time and Chance by Lazarus Zim
- The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism by John Barnes
- What Does Rain Smell Like? by Simon King and Clare Nasir
- The Women of Rothschild by Natalie Livingstone.
YOUNG ADULT AND CHILDREN
- Danger at Dead Man’s Pass by MG Leonard and Sam Sedgman
- Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera
- Dear Evan Hansen (film tie-in) by Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- City of the Dead by James Patterson and Mindy McGinnis
- Taking Selfies With a Sheep by Jaco Jacobs.
