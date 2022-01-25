25 titles to add to your January reading list à la Exclusive Books

“It is a significant publishing milestone, reflective of the life cycle of the local book industry, to have two SA icons, national treasures, feature on EB Recommends list for January: Jan van der Westhuizen, the first SA chef to obtain a Michelin Star; and Damon Galgut, the third South African to win the Booker Prize.”

— Batya Bricker, GM: Exclusive Books.

FICTION

The Promise by Damon Galgut

Beasts of a Little Land by Juhea Kim

The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman

Christopher by Nozuko Siyotula

The Dark Remains by William McIlvanney and Ian Rankin

Death on the Trans-Siberian Express by CJ Farrington

Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone by Diana Gabaldon

The Last Checkmate by Gabriella Saab

Rachel's Holiday by Marian Keyes

Wish You Were Here by Jodi Picoult.

NON-FICTION

Corruptible by Brian Klaas

Klein Jan Cookbook by Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen

International Brigade Against Apartheid by Ronnie Kasrils

Leading in Tough Times by John C Maxwell

Never Give Up by Bear Grylls

The End of Money by David Buckham, Robyn Wilkinson and Christiaan Straeuli

Time and Chance by Lazarus Zim

The Uncomfortable Truth About Racism by John Barnes

What Does Rain Smell Like? by Simon King and Clare Nasir

The Women of Rothschild by Natalie Livingstone.

YOUNG ADULT AND CHILDREN

Danger at Dead Man’s Pass by MG Leonard and Sam Sedgman

Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera

Dear Evan Hansen (film tie-in) by Val Emmich, Steven Levenson, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

City of the Dead by James Patterson and Mindy McGinnis

Taking Selfies With a Sheep by Jaco Jacobs.

Issued by Helen Holyoake (Helco Promotions) on behalf of Exclusive Books