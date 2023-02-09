Franschhoek Literary Festival’s new patron package — booking further benefits for book lovers

The charming village of Franschhoek will again be transformed into a literary hub from May 19-21, when the Franschhoek Literary Festival celebrates its 16th year.

A content-rich programme packed with informal discussions, lively debates, insightful conversations and inspired talks will bring together a cross-section of South African and international authors.

Now festivalgoers have even more time and space to fully embrace the spirit of the weekend. The Franschhoek Literary Festival is excited to announce a new patron package that has been added to the membership programme.

Patron members are eligible for a gold pass, giving them free access to all sessions, subject to availability. The programme is sent to them two days before bookings open — which means they have additional time to consider the programme and build a festival experience suited to their interests. A concierge service removes the fuss from ticket arrangements, and members’ names are also added to the patron board on the FLF website.

The standard annual membership offers priority booking one week before opening to the public. Members, who receive a 15% discount on all events, also have free access to recorded sessions and are automatically entered into the annual lucky draw.

“The popularity of the festival means that sessions are booked out quickly — especially the key sessions,” explains director Elitha van der Sandt. “So it’s a huge benefit for patrons and members to be able to book in advance.”

Patrons will receive the programme on March 8, advanced booking opens on March 10, while public bookings open on March 17.

“We’ve also introduced membership programme gift vouchers,” says Van der Sandt, “because the exciting rewards make it an ideal birthday or special occasion gift for lovers of literature.”

Importantly, supporting the membership programme also makes a contribution to the festival's CSI (corporate social investment) initiative, Franschhoek Reading.

“It enables us to fund and maintain the FLF school libraries at four primary schools in the Franschhoek Valley and expand our school libraries project to high schools,” says Van der Sandt.

The Franschhoek Reading programme has donated more than R1.7m and put more than 7,500 books into schools, established regular weekly library lessons for 65 classes and continues to positively influence the reading experience of at least 3,000 pupils each year.

The membership programme also assists in providing a platform for new voices, attracting new audiences and curating a more culturally diverse literary experience and enables the festival to celebrate and host some of the greatest contemporary authors and thought leaders from South Africa, Africa and the world.

“We’d like to say a special thank you to our founding sponsor, Porcupine Ridge, whose ongoing support kept Franschhoek Reading libraries going during Covid,” says Van der Sandt, “and to News24, Spier Arts Trust, Exclusive Books, Jonathan Ball Publishers, Pan Macmillan, NB Publishers and Investec who helped to sponsor the revival of the Franschhoek Literary Festival after a three-year hiatus.”