LETTER | ActionSA is just 'the DA with a black face'

One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter of the latter

09 February 2023 - 12:09
The writer says ActionSA policies are identical to those of the DA.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

This is the first in a series of three letters I will write about ActionSA ahead of its policy conference later this year, which I believe should be used to resolve two issues. This time, we will focus on its identity crisis. Next time, we will have an opportunity to look at the other problem.

Political analyst Eusebius McKaiser correctly states that “ActionSA does not yet have an identity”. I would add that it does not yet have a distinct political identity. As Makhosi Khoza noted after she was unceremoniously fired last year, the organisation’s policies are largely “a carbon copy of the DA”, notwithstanding minor differences here and there. If you think Khoza is bitter, you might want to peruse the policy documents of both organisations.

One can understand why ActionSA has largely inherited the identity of the DA. After all, the former is a splinter of the latter.

What is patently clear, however, is that the DA lost credibility in the eyes of many because of its brazen return to conservatism. If ActionSA thinks it can dabble in the same politics with a black face, it is wrong. In the long term, this will lead to a decline in support for the organisation. 

Ayanda Sakhile Zulu

• You too can join the discussion. Send your thoughts to letters@timeslive.co.za. Please keep them to 350 words or less. Include your name, contact number and where you are based. Letters will be edited before publication. While we appreciate your feedback, submissions that don’t adhere to our comment policy will not be considered.

