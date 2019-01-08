Malebo Sephodi’s Miss Behave challenges society's belief of what it means to be an 'obedient' woman
Upon encountering historian Laurel Thatcher Ulrich’s quote, ‘well-behaved women seldom make history’, Malebo Sephodi knew that she was tired of everyone else having a say on who and what she should be.
Appropriating this quote, Malebo boldly renounces societal expectations placed on her as a black woman and shares her journey towards misbehaviour.
According to Malebo, it is the norm for a black woman to live in a society that prescribes what it means to be a well-behaved woman. Acting like this prescribed woman equals good behaviour.
But what happens when a black woman decides to live her own life and becomes her own form of who she wants to be? She is often seen as misbehaving.
Miss Behave challenges society’s deep-seated beliefs about what it means to be an obedient woman.
In this book, Malebo tracks her journey on a path towards achieving total autonomy and self-determinism.
Miss Behave will challenge, rattle and occasionally cause you to scream ‘yassss, yassss, yassss’ at various intervals.