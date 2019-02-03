My Sister, The Serial Killer is a scorching crime thriller

What do you do when your sister calls you one night to say she's killed a man? You help her move the body, of course. And don't forget the bleach. "Ayoola summons me with these words - 'Korede, I killed him'. I had hoped I would never hear those words again." This is how Oyinkan Braithwaite's debut novel, set in Lagos Nigeria, opens up.

The two sisters couldn't be more different: Ayoola is a glamorous fashion designer with a huge Instagram and Snapchat following (not to mention all the men vying for her attention), while Korede is a pragmatic and dependable nurse. Korede also happens to be a compulsive cleaner, which is lucky for Ayoola, who kills all her lovers. "Femi makes three you know. Three and they label you a serial killer."

It seems that Korede is resigned to her fate as her sister's protector, until Ayoola starts flirting with a handsome doctor at the hospital where Korede works. The doctor happens to be the love of Korede's life, which puts her in an impossible situation: should she stay loyal to her sister or protect the man she loves?

Braithwaite is a freelance writer and editor, a graduate of Creative Writing and Law from Kingston University, and was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Short Story Prize in 2016. She is also an acclaimed spoken-word artist. Her propensity for poetry shines through in her debut: from the stark, hard-hitting prose to the careful arrangement of each chapter around a specific theme, with evocative titles such as "Bleach", "Knife", "Wound" and "Father".