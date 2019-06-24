Non-Fiction

New book delves deeper into Cape Town's deadly underworld

Caryn Dolley lays bare the myth that gangs are only on the Cape Flats: wherever you find yourself, you’re only a hair’s breadth away from the enforcers

24 June 2019 - 12:47
Caryn Dolley's book exposes the underworld of the Mother City.
Caryn Dolley's book exposes the underworld of the Mother City.
Image: Jonathan Ball Publishers

Here is the Cape Town underworld laid bare, explored through the characters who control the “protection” industry: the bouncers and security at nightclubs and strip clubs.

At the centre of this turf war is Nafiz Modack, the latest kingpin to have seized control of the industry - a man often in court on various charges, including extortion.

Investigative journalist Caryn Dolley has followed Modack and his predecessors for six years, as power has shifted in the nightclub security industry. She focuses on how closely connected the criminal underworld is with the police.

In this suspenseful page-turner of an investigation, she writes about the overlapping of the state with the underworld - and the underworld with the "upperworld" - revealing how the associated violence is not confined to specific areas but is happening inside hospitals, airports, clubs and restaurants, putting all residents at risk.

Dolley's book lays bare the myth that violence and gangsterism in Cape Town is confined to the Cape Flats: wherever you find yourself, you’re only a hair’s breadth away from the enforcers.

Caryn Dolley is an investigative reporter at Amabhungane and has spent more than a decade in journalism covering hard news, features, investigative pieces, court cases and topics ranging from regional to international issues. Before working for Amabhungane, she worked for News24, the Weekend Argus, the Cape Times and the Sunday Times. She has a diploma in journalism from Cape Peninsula University of Technology and lives in Cape Town.

READ MORE:

Gangster State: Pieter-Louis Myburgh's explosive book on Ace Magashule

Is Ace Magashule South Africa's most dangerous politician? Gangster State reveals all
Books
2 months ago

Chase Rhys se debuutroman is ’n funny en intensely moving character study van kinnes vannie Cape Flats

In Chase Rhys se debuutroman word moeilike waarhede met deernis en humor oopgeskryf
Books
5 months ago

A true story of crime, punishment and redemption set in Parys

'These Are Not Gentle People' is a murder story, a courtroom drama, a profound exploration of collective guilt and individual justice, and a ...
Books
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  2. Pan Macmillan is calling on writers to submit their work - for one week only News
  3. To speak to the unspeakable News
  4. Cape Town launch of 'Holding the Fort' (June 25) Events
  5. Sunday Read | Meet the real Lady in the Van and listen to an excerpt from ... News

Latest Videos

Kidnapped and murdered: The Siam Lee story
EFF defends Zindzi Mandela against Mbeki
X