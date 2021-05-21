Non-Fiction

Fierce, funny, harrowing ... Andile Gaelesiwe tells her story

21 May 2021 - 14:10
Andile Gaelesiwe's 'Remembering' is a fierce, funny memoir.
Image: Supplied

‘Scorched by abuse, Andile grew into the beauty she is, in mind, body and soul.’ - Vukani Mthintso

Andile Gaelesiwe is celebrated across SA as the adored host of Khumbul’ ekhaya on SABC 1. Yet few know that behind the glamour of her public image, there is a vulnerable girl from Meadowlands, Soweto. 

Gaelesiwe  grew up in a time of turmoil, not only in SA, but also in her family. This led her to look for her biological father who then betrayed her in the worst possible way. In the late 1990s she took the music industry by storm when her first single Abuti Yo was released.

Remembering is Gaelesiwe’s fierce, and at times funny, memoir. It touches on serious issues of rape and patriarchy, but also reveals a woman with a will of steel, music in her soul, and a commitment to living to the full.

About the author

Gaelesiwe hosts the popular TV shows Uthando Noxolo and Before I Do. Founder of the GBV response NGO, Open Disclosure, she has also been the Amnesty International anti-­sexual violence ambassador. Gaelesiwe has released five albums.

