Non-Fiction

'Kwanele, Enough!' is the story of Andy Kawa’s battle with police to find justice

15 October 2020 - 13:09
'Kwanele, Enough! My battle with the South African Police Service to get justice for women' by Andy Kawa.
Image: Supplied

Accomplished businesswoman Andy Kawa’s life was changed irrevocably when, on a summer’s day in 2010, she took a stroll on the popular King’s Beach in Port Elizabeth.

Abducted in broad daylight, she was dragged into nearby dunes, and gang-raped.

Her attackers were never caught.

Kawa successfully sued the police for failing to properly investigate the attack. Justice Sarah Sephton found police officers were “grossly negligent” with regard to her case.

The police appealed - and won.

Yet Kawa would not give up her fight for justice. She has begun her appeal to the Constitutional Court.

This is her story.

About the author

Kawa is an entrepreneur, director of companies and human rights activist. Over the past 10 years she has focused her energies on advocacy against gender-­based violence. She is an active member of the Africa Leadership Initiative and the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

