Surfer Shaun Tomson on writing what he has learnt about riding life's waves

The ocean has an elemental attraction for us all. Having ridden more waves than most, I've always felt that wave-riding skills may help with a philosophy of riding life’s waves. I wondered whether there was a way to write a simple book, distilling what I have learnt to help others find their inner power and learn to ride that powerful wave rather than be swept away by it. The Surfer and the Sage is hopefully that book...