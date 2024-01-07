A masterclass in investigative journalism: Bron Sibree interviews Chris Masters

Flawed Hero: Truth, Lies and War Crimes *****

Chris Masters

Allen & Unwin

It was dubbed “the defamation trial of the century”. Now, esteemed Australian investigative journalist Chris Masters’s new book Flawed Hero: Truth, Lies and War Crimes takes you deep inside this civil trial that has dominated global headlines for the past five years.

When Australia’s most decorated soldier, Corporal Ben Roberts-Smith, sued Masters, his fellow award-winning investigative journalist Nick McKenzie and three newspapers over claims he had committed war crimes in Afghanistan, the stakes could not have been higher. Not just for Roberts-Smith, who had the backing of the billionaire media magnate he worked for at that time, or the military, but for investigative journalism itself.

In June last year, after a 110-day trial, said to have cost more than A$25m (about R309m), Justice Antony Besanko of the Federal Court dismissed the case. In a heavily redacted 465-page report he explained his ruling that it was “substantially true” that the Special Air Services Corporal had murdered four unarmed Afghans, bullied fellow soldiers, threatened witnesses and “was not an honest and reliable witness ... in many areas”.

Roberts-Smith, who left the Australian Defence Force in 2013, has not been charged with any claims in a criminal court, which has a higher burden of proof than a civil court, and is appealing the case. But for Masters, that judgment was crucial, irrespective of the appeal. Not that such a costly win of an uncompleted case, he notes, “was an encouragement to investigative journalism. But If we’d have lost this one, it would have felt like we were flat on our faces. Investigative journalism is hard to defend because it is so expensive, and most of the investigative programs that I grew up with are not there any more, so we knew this was almost like a last gasp.”

Riveting, confronting, even horrific in parts, Flawed Hero is a 555-page masterclass in investigative journalism. Notions of trust, truth and perseverance loom large as it steps readers through, in meticulous detail, all the research and thought processes in the investigative reporting that led to that 2018 defamation charge. It is also a tense courtroom drama, detailing the evidence of more than 40, mainly military witnesses and their interrogation by highly-paid barristers.

Disturbingly too, it exposes the dark side of Australian media. From the outset, Masters and McKenzie endured a barrage of unfounded accusations by two rival media groups who failed to do any research, relying instead on disinformation. For Masters, whose distinguished career spans five decades, a swag of awards and multiple ground-breaking stories triggering judicial, police and political reform, “It was the experience that depressed me most of all, and I’ve been quite clear in the book about my anger about that. I did think of it as a contest between truth and power.”

Contrary to his media rivals’ accusations, in writing two acclaimed books about Australian soldiers in Afghanistan, Masters had never set out to “get” Roberts-Smith or expose war crimes, he says, “because I had no knowledge of them.” Rather, having been embedded with the Australian military three times in Afghanistan, including with the Special Air Services Regiment in 2011 — the only journalist to do so — Masters had earned a reservoir of trust inside the forces.

His 2012 book, Uncommon Soldier, even contains a flattering reference to Roberts-Smith. Yet by 2016, when the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force (IGADF) launched an investigation into possible breaches of the laws of armed conflict, insiders had already relayed to Masters that all was not well inside the regiment, along with whispers about Robert-Smith’s conduct. The inquiry’s final report, the Brereton Report, would go on to find, four years later, “credible evidence” that elite Australian solders unlawfully killed 39 people in Afghanistan, and to recommend that 19 current or former soldiers be investigated.

“But at that point,” recounts Masters, “I knew of allegations that weren’t specifically about war crimes, they were about misconduct.”