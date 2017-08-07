Business

Gigaba's bid to stall repayment of R6.9bn SAA loans

07 August 2017 - 07:37 By Linda Ensor
An SAA Aircraft on the runway at the OR Tambo International Airport. File photo.
An SAA Aircraft on the runway at the OR Tambo International Airport. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / The Times / Alon Skuy

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is leading negotiations with some South African Airways (SAA) lenders in an attempt to postpone the repayment of loans due in September.

SAA had to find an additional R6.9bn to settle these loans‚ the airline’s chief financial officer‚ Phumeza Nhantsi‚ told MPs on Friday. The loans were due for settlement in July‚ but the airline managed to convince most of the lenders to defer the payment to end September.

Standard Chartered Bank was the only lender that demanded immediate settlement‚ forcing the finance minister to raid the National Revenue Fund to settle the R2.2bn liability. Had SAA defaulted on this loan‚ it would have triggered a call on the R19.1bn government guarantee of the airline’s debt.

SAA is operating on the basis of this guarantee as it has effectively been bankrupt for a while. The airline is facing a liquidity crisis and is not generating enough cash to cover its costs.

Read the full story on Business Day.

READ MORE

ANDILE KHUMALO: SAA flight to survival could go via Telkom

“There are more than 700 state-owned companies in South Africa, but not all of them would make business sense for an investor to buy....”
Business
1 day ago

SAA execs to take a pay cut as liquidity crisis hits

SAA's financial situation is so precarious that the company's executive are taking pay cuts and general managers will not receive increases‚ ...
Politics
2 days ago

The entire SAA board must go‚ says Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has demanded that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba remove the entire South African Airways ...
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. After merger collapse, Steinhoff goes for controlling stake in Shoprite Business
  2. Stressed South African economy leaves workers depressed Business
  3. MPs told SAA 'effectively bankrupt' Business
  4. 16,000 jobs at risk as gold mines look to cut costs Business
  5. South Africa’s Pick n Pay cuts 3,500 jobs, warns on H1 Business

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Rite of passage: Girls’ journey to womanhood ​
X