Weak economy hits the taxman

Tax revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year was R13.1-billion lower than predicted, confirming the severity of the economy's stagnation.

Personal income tax came in at R104.4-billion (target R110-billion), corporate income tax at R54-billion (R57-billion), dividend tax at R7.2-billion (R9.5-billion), VAT collection R63-billion (R64.7-billion) and customs duties R8.9-billion (R9.7-billion).

Lower personal income tax was mainly due to reduced PAYE tax revenue (a R4.7-billion shortfall) and personal income tax assessment payments (R500-million).

The shortfall in corporate income tax was due to provisional tax payments (R2.4-billion below target), and assessment payments that were R400-million lower than expected.

Customs revenues were lower mainly because of shrinking contributions by the clothing and footwear, and cereals, sectors.