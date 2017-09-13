Weak economy hits the taxman
Tax revenue in the first quarter of the current financial year was R13.1-billion lower than predicted, confirming the severity of the economy's stagnation.
Personal income tax came in at R104.4-billion (target R110-billion), corporate income tax at R54-billion (R57-billion), dividend tax at R7.2-billion (R9.5-billion), VAT collection R63-billion (R64.7-billion) and customs duties R8.9-billion (R9.7-billion).
Lower personal income tax was mainly due to reduced PAYE tax revenue (a R4.7-billion shortfall) and personal income tax assessment payments (R500-million).
The shortfall in corporate income tax was due to provisional tax payments (R2.4-billion below target), and assessment payments that were R400-million lower than expected.
Customs revenues were lower mainly because of shrinking contributions by the clothing and footwear, and cereals, sectors.
VAT on imports was lower by R1.6-billion. mainly due to declining contributions by machinery, original equipment components and photographic instruments.
VAT refunds were lower than had been estimated by R700-million as real gross fixed capital formation recorded a slower growth of 1% quarter-on-quarter in the first quarter, from the 1.7% quarter-on-quarter growth in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The temporary shutdowns by vehicle manufacturers for plant upgrading shrank exports.
Specific excise duties were R900-million lower, mainly due to lower collections on cigarettes and cigarette tobacco of R1.2-billion.
Smaller companies stopped operating in the previous year to move out of South Africa.
Taxes on properties were higher by R300-million (R7.9%).
- BusinessLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE