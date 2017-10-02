The controversial Delangokubona Business Forum (DBF) again found themselves before the Durban High Court on Monday as a construction company moved to interdict them from impeding work on a R132-million inner city hotel.

Innova Turnkey had brought an application against the forum‚ as well as another off-shoot called Isivuthevuthe Se-Theku Forum‚ to prevent their members from hamstringing construction at the site in the CBD. The notorious forum has taken on the largest construction firms in South Africa — a situation that many believe has put civil works projects worth billions of rand‚ from pipelines to hospitals and from malls to roads in KwaZulu-Natal‚ at risk.

In February a R1.8-billion revamp of Tsogo Sun’s Suncoast Casino complex was halted by the forum‚ which is accused of using threats of violence‚ intimidation and extortion to get lucrative construction work.

Innova Turnkey security manager Gideon Rousseau said in an affidavit that members of the forums had shut down their construction site earlier this year.