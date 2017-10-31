Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has again thrown down the gauntlet to business and social partners‚ saying they should meet government half way in order to move the economy forward.

Fresh from his medium-term budget policy statement‚ Gigaba told a Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industries-organised CEOs’ breakfast briefing on Tuesday that he had given an honest view of the challenges facing South Africa’s economy.

He delivered his rather gloomy mini budget speech in the National Assembly a week ago‚ painting a picture of a country in dire need of economic upliftment.

Gigaba said it was not in the public interest‚ nor that of government‚ to sugar-coat the economic climate and the challenges ahead.