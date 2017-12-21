Ramaphosa fails to secure majority control of NEC

Cyril Ramaphosa, the newly elected leader of the African National Congress, will have a tenuous hold on power in the party after his allies fell short of securing outright control over its top leadership structure.

A lack of support from a clear majority of the ANC’s National Executive Committee’s 86 voting members will limit his scope to drive policy changes and assert his authority over President Jacob Zuma, who’s second term as the nation’s leader ends in 2019. The NEC is the ANC’s highest decision-making structure in between its five-yearly national conferences.

Half of the Ramaphosa’s camp’s 80 preferred candidates who appeared on a list circulated at the ANC’s national conference in Johannesburg won election to the NEC. Forty-seven of those favored by the faction led by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who lost to Ramaphosa in the party presidential race, were chosen. Seven of those picked were on both lists and their allegiances are unclear.