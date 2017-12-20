IN FULL | Cyril Ramaphosa's first speech as ANC president

Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first speech as ANC president at the close of the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Read his full speech below:

This is a deeply humbling moment, to address the closing session of the 54th National Conference of our beloved and glorious movement, the African National Congress.

There is no doubt that this has been a Conference of enormous importance and great significance.

In the months and weeks before this Conference, speculation was rife that this 54th National Conference would either not be held or that it would collapse.

Your attendance at this Conference, representing your branches, is a victory over the doomsayers and those who do not wish our movement well.

We therefore congratulate you for having defied the negative speculative predictions by making this Conference happen and ensuring it is successful.

There were some who even suggested that Nasrec would represent the end of the ANC as we would emerge from here divided.

We are still here. Standing almost 106 years later. United.

Nasrec 2017 has not only united us. It has strengthened us.

It has galvanised us and rejuvenated us.

We continue to confound our critics.