Capitec Bank received a massive boost from government on on Thursday‚ with the National Treasury saying it has raised the issue of a Viceroy report released this week with relevant authorities – and that it was satisfied that it did not have to put the bank under curatorship.

On Thursday‚ Treasury said it has been in constant contact with the registrar of banks since the report was released earlier in the week. Treasury added it was “satisfied with the assurance from the South African Reserve Bank that Capitec is well capitalised‚ liquid and solvent‚ and meets all prudential requirements.

“This means that the funds of depositors are safe‚” Treasury said in a statement.

But it now wants something done on the conduct of Viceroy.

“National Treasury has requested that the Financial Services Board (FSB)‚ as the market regulator‚ working with the JSE‚ urgently consider whether it should initiate a market abuse investigation into the conduct of Viceroy‚ and to ensure that it is regulated appropriately.