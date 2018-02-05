The Fish River Resort will soon reopen after the Eastern Cape-based Mantis Collection secured a one-year caretaker contract to operate the former hotel and casino complex from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

Fish River Sun‚ then owned by Sun International‚ opened in March 1989 but took strain after its gambling licence was transferred to Boardwalk Sun in Port Elizabeth. Ongoing land claims made by three Xhosa groups‚ the AmaZizi‚ Tharfield and Prudhoe groups‚ saw the hotel’s closure last November.

Mantis Collection director Carl Haller received the keys to the establishment at an informal handover held at the Fish River Resort on Friday. Sun International’s Mike van Vuuren‚ general manager of the Sun Boardwalk and former Fish River Sun GM‚ handed over the keys to Zama Memela‚ chief director of the commission in the Eastern Cape for the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform who‚ in turn‚ handed them over to Haller.