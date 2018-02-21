An increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 14% to 15% is the “correct approach” but will have a major impact on household budgets‚ says PricewaterhouseCoopers.

PwC was responding to the announcement by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba in his budget speech on Wednesday.

The increase will come into effect from April 1 and is expected to raise R22-billion in additional revenue.

“This will have a major impact on households’ already tight budgets‚” PwC said.