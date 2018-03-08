Elon Musk's mother reveals his South African upbringing

Musk was a dietician when she married engineer Errol Musk at the age of 22 in 1970‚ and Elon — who has gone on to found several businesses in the US‚ including Tesla‚ SpaceX and PayPal — was born nine months later‚ quickly followed by Kimbal and Tosca.

Loder writes: “Maye’s marriage lasted nine years. After the divorce‚ she took the children and started on her own as a single‚ working mother. Money was particularly tight. The family couldn’t afford many things‚ such as eating out and movies. Maye managed by juggling her private practice as a dietician‚ wellness talks and modelling. She cut the children’s hair‚ gave them manicures and pedicures.”

Musk tells Loder: “I wouldn’t allow them to be brats‚ I couldn’t afford that.”

The magazine reports that Musk’s business provided her three children with entrepreneurial training‚ quoting film director Tosca as saying: “It really helped us to get a sense of independence as well as understand work ethics.”

Then comes the insight into Elon’s foundational values. Says Loder: “Elon was an obsessive reader and thinker from an early age‚ so absorbed in his own world that his parents thought he might have a hearing problem and took him to the doctor.