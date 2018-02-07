Elon Musk sends his car into space. Here's his other far-out projects

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday sent his own Tesla roadster into space aboard the world's most powerful rocket in operation, the Falcon Heavy - to the tune of David Bowie's Life on Mars.

'Piloted' by a Stig-lookalike dummy dubbed 'Starman', the circuit board of the electric car is stamped with a helpful message for any aliens who may encounter it, it reads: "Made on Earth by humans".

Musk has since been keeping the world abreast of the roadster's progress via social media updates: