Nappies‚ sanitary products and school uniforms should be zero-rated for Value Added Tax (VAT)‚ an independent panel has recommended.

It also says white bread‚ and flour used to make bread and cakes‚ should be zero-rated‚ and says the government should expedite the provision of free sanitary products to the poor.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene appointed the panel after the VAT rate was increased from 14% to 15% in the February budget. His move followed concerns about the impact of a higher tax on poor and low-income households.

It was estimated that the increase in VAT would raise the tax burden on the poorest 50% of households by around R1.8-billion‚ or an average of R216 per household per year.

The nine-member group‚ chaired by Professor Ingrid Woolard — dean of Stellenbosch University’s faculty of economic and management sciences — submitted its report to Nene on Monday‚ and it was published on Friday.

It recommends that the zero-rating of school uniforms be done only if they can be separated from general clothing.