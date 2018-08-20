Business

Uber fears 9‚000 job losses in SA

20 August 2018 - 14:48 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The logo for Uber is shown on a vehicle.
Image: Robert Galbraith / Reuters

Uber has called on the Transport Ministry to revise proposed amendments to the National Land Transport Act that it says will have a negative effect on drivers without operating permits.

The proposed amendment stipulates that e-hailing operators must deny access to their systems by those drivers without the necessary operating licence. The company said that in cities across the country where Uber operated‚ drivers were facing massive delays in getting permits from their local authority‚ or were simply not able to do so.

The amendments also state that failure to do this could result in ride-sharing and e-hailing companies being fined up to R100‚000. The amendments propose that drivers who operate without a licence face a fine or a prison term of two years.

