Business

State intervenes to cap Wednesday's petrol-price rise at 5c/l

03 September 2018 - 18:16 By Sunita Menon
Fuel prices will rise by 4.9c/l in October.
Fuel prices will rise by 4.9c/l in October.
Image: Nicolene Olcker

Energy minister Jeff Radebe has approved an urgent temporary fuel-price intervention measure‚ which will see the petrol price increase 5c a litre in September.

The central energy fund was expected to announce the September adjustment on Friday last week but postponed it to Monday. The increase will still come into effect on September 5.

Radebe approved a retail margin increase of 5c/l to be effected in the retail price structures of all octane grades of petrol. "This increase is necessary to accommodate the wage increases of pump attendants‚ cashiers and administrative staff at service stations‚" the department said.

The expected rise in petrol was set to be about 25c/l to 27c/l‚ with diesel at 31c/l and illuminating paraffin 19c/l.Radebe said in August that he would look into action plans to reduce fuel costs‚ acknowledging that prices were at a record high.

In a statement on Monday‚ the department said government’s intervention is a once-off and the step was taken "because South Africans have seen sustained increases for the past five months"‚ which has put pressure on consumers.

"Despite the fact that these increases were caused mainly by international factors‚ the department has decided to intervene temporarily for this month."

At the time of writing‚ there was no comment about how the resulting revenue shortfall due to the intervention would be funded.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE: 

Driving stats show how wheels are coming off economy

Consumers are driving and shopping up to 10% less than a year ago.
Business
6 days ago

Deregulating fuel price would lead to massive job losses‚ says energy official

Deregulation of the fuel price would lead to 50‚000 job losses and would not necessarily result in lower prices‚ department of energy deputy ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. MTN's R119bn Nigeria shock turns contagious Business
  2. Eskom strikers must answer for sabotage Business
  3. How Kenya Airways is eating hopeless SAA's lunch Business
  4. Construction frenzy set to hit Jozi city centre Business
  5. South African farmers play chicken with Trump tariffs Business

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X