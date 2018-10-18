Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini also affected by South Africa’s economic slump

That’s made it tough for officials in Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini to stimulate sluggish activity through looser monetary policy because they have to keep their rates in line to maintain the peg. Botswana, whose currency isn’t tied to the rand, has cut its benchmark to 5%.

“Lesotho and Swaziland remain very susceptible to the effects of regional developments,” said Jee-A van der Linde, an economist at Paarl, South Africa-based NKC African Economics. With South Africa being the largest contributor to the customs union, revenue for other countries “is therefore likely to be lower in the near term,” he said.

Receipts from the 108-year-old Southern African Customs Union — the world’s oldest such arrangement — account for about 40% of government revenue for Lesotho and Eswatini, and about 30% for Namibia and Botswana. South Africa has paid an average of almost 50 billion rand ($3.5 billion) to the pool in each of the past four fiscal years.