Pick n Pay chairman Gareth Ackerman says the private sector needs to step out of the shadows and do what it can to halt the damage politicians have been inflicting on the economy.

Ackerman‚ whose father Raymond founded Pick n Pay more than 50 years ago‚ said on Tuesday that politics had "wreaked havoc on the economy and we must endeavour to not let the run-up to the [2019] election do any more damage".

"Business’s voice has been mute for too long‚ the truth of it is that the economy has run out of road‚" he said.

SA slid into recession in the first half of 2018 for the first time in nearly a decade despite strong global growth‚ while unemployment rose to 27.2%‚ from 21.5% in 2008.