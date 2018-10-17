Politics

Politics wreaked havoc on SA economy - Gareth Ackerman

17 October 2018 - 10:14 By Nick Hedley
Gareth Ackerman. File photo
Gareth Ackerman. File photo
Image: Hetty Zantman

Pick n Pay chairman Gareth Ackerman says the private sector needs to step out of the shadows and do what it can to halt the damage politicians have been inflicting on the economy.

Ackerman‚ whose father Raymond founded Pick n Pay more than 50 years ago‚ said on Tuesday that politics had "wreaked havoc on the economy and we must endeavour to not let the run-up to the [2019] election do any more damage".

"Business’s voice has been mute for too long‚ the truth of it is that the economy has run out of road‚" he said.

SA slid into recession in the first half of 2018 for the first time in nearly a decade despite strong global growth‚ while unemployment rose to 27.2%‚ from 21.5% in 2008.

South Africa could see rating uptick on reforms, Moody's says

South Africa could see its credit rating upgraded if it successfully implements structural reforms that would raise economic growth and stabilise the ...
Business
3 hours ago

A report by the Bureau for Economic Research found that SA’s economy could have been up to 30%‚ or R1-trillion‚ larger and created 2.5-million more jobs‚ had the country kept pace with its peers over the past decade.

Had former president Jacob Zuma’s regime not robbed the economy of its potential‚ the government could also have collected R1-trillion more in taxes‚ the report says.

"The role of business has never been more important as we face recession and flat economic growth‚" Ackerman said‚ alluding to the country’s "serious" unemployment crisis.

Business Day  

READ MORE

South Africa won’t create jobs unless it settles on a new social compact

Nearly a week has passed since South Africa’s 2018 jobs summit.
News
4 days ago

Poverty wages are no solution to SA's unemployment crisis

The economy must be reshaped so that we no longer have such obscene levels of high individual wealth in a country that is defined by its poor
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

Mboweni's appointment is bad news‚ says Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday denounced the appointment of Tito Mboweni as finance minister‚ saying the ...
News
6 days ago

Jobs Summit must work with what SA has - an unskilled workforce: FW de Klerk Foundation

The emphasis of the Jobs Summit must be on the short to medium term and take notice of a current reality that SA has a very large under-educated and ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. President Cyril Ramaphosa too ill to face Q&A in parliament Politics
  2. Politics wreaked havoc on SA economy - Gareth Ackerman Politics
  3. DA lays complaint against Shivambu for ‘violating’ parliament code of conduct Politics
  4. EFF under fire as it joins striking MyCiTi bus drivers on front line Politics
  5. Mboweni to reveal how fallout from VBS scandal will be dealt with Politics

Latest Videos

5 moments from the #Omotosotrial
This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
X