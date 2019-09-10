Eskom cannot survive without state support: Jabu Mabuza

The only short-term option to salvage Eskom, whose debt has reached R450bn, was government support, the state-owned power utility’s chair, Jabu Mabuza, told MPs on Tuesday.

Eskom executives, led by public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and Mabuza, briefed a joint meeting of the appropriations committee, the public enterprises committee and the select committee on appropriations on the Special Appropriation Bill, which allocates R59bn to Eskom over the next two years — R26bn in 201920/20 and R33bn in 2020/2021.

In addition, finance minister Tito Mboweni announced a support package of R23bn for 10 years in his February budget speech.

Eskom does not generate sufficient revenue to service its debt, which had reached its limits, and its liquidity has deteriorated, Mabuza said.

Without government support, it would have run out of money by October.

He said Eskom wanted to renegotiate the commercial terms of its independent power producer contracts.

A sustainable level of debt for Eskom should be five times earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), Mabuza said. With an ebitda of R40bn, Eskom could sustain debt of R200bn requiring that R250bn be removed off its balance sheet by a debt transfer to the government.