SA to open smartphone factory

A year after Ashish Thakkar, CEO of the Mara Group, pledged at the government's inaugural Investment Conference to open a smartphone factory in SA, the facility will be officially launched on Thursday.



The opening of the factory at the Dube Trade Port in Durban, to be presided over by President Cyril Ramaphosa, comes after the Mara Group launched two smartphones on Monday in Rwanda, which it described as the first "Made in Africa" models, adding that their manufacture in Rwanda would give a boost to Rwanda's ambitions of becoming a regional technology hub...