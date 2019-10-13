Motoring

'Fastback' aside, here's how the Porsche Cayenne Coupé differs

At long last Porsche has an official player in a division it may have unofficially invented: the sport-utility-vehicle-cum-coupe

Porsche is shamefully tardy in entering the now ubiquitous sport-utility-vehicle-cum-coupe fray. Or is it a case of fashionable lateness? This (admittedly obvious) notion strikes me while driving through the Gréolières region in an arcane part of France, at the helm of the other latest model to wear the iconic golden crest.



An italicised other, because media interactions with the Taycan, their first production electric vehicle, were taking place in Germany concurrently...