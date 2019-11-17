Musk takes EV game to home of BMW, Audi
17 November 2019 - 00:05
Elon Musk picked a glitzy event in Germany, a few hours' drive from the birthplace of the internal combustion engine, to drop the news before some of the world's biggest car bosses: Tesla plans to set up shop in their back yard.
The billionaire CEO announced on Tuesday that Tesla will round out its global manufacturing network with a factory near Berlin. At a red-carpet awards ceremony attended by the heads of BMW, Volkswagen and Audi, he said the company would also establish an engineering and design centre near the city's new airport...
