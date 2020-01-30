MARKET WRAP: JSE gains even though global investors remain risk averse

With more than 7,000 confirmed cases so far and a death toll of at least 170, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to consider its next steps in containing the virus. Markets will be closely watching the outcome of the meeting.

“Asian markets have fallen to seven-week lows, as concerns over the coronavirus elevate once again,” said RMB analyst Siobhan Redford. “Should the WHO issue a global alert over the virus as the death toll continues to rise sharply, the risk-off environment that has been dominating global trade is likely to intensify.”

Earlier, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.62% and the Nikkei 225 1.72%. Soon after the JSE’s close, in Europe the FTSE 100 was down 1.45%, France’s CAC 40 1.53% and Germany’s DAX 30 1.3%.

The Bank of England kept interest rates steady following governor Mark Carney’s final monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The decision comes at a crucial time for the British economy, with the UK set to leave the EU at 11pm London time on Friday. British and EU leaders will now enter pivotal negotiations in a bid to secure free-trade agreements before the end of 2020, reported CNBC. The pound rose following the rate announcement.

Unlike the JSE, the rand came under intense pressure, along with other emerging-market currencies, as global investors rushed to safe havens. At 5.44pm, it had weakened 1.2% to R14.7905/$, 1.43% to R16.3196/€ and 1.82% to R19.3707/£. The euro had strengthened 0.23% to $1.1035.

The JSE all share gained 0.39% to 56,590.9 points and the top 40 0.42%. Banks were up 0.27%, financials 0.37%, platinum miners 3.49% and the gold index 4.54%.

Gold added 0.48% to $1,584.37/oz, while platinum dipped 0.17% to $974.50. Brent crude fell 1.63% to $58.59 a barrel.