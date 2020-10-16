Leadership changes at MultiChoice

Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, is ringing in leadership changes.

The company has appointed Nyiko Shiburi as CEO of its SA operations, and Marc Jury as the new CEO of SuperSport, both effective December 1.

In a note to staff, group CEO Calvo Mawela said Shiburi, who has been the company’s regional director for southern Africa for the past two and a half years, “has proven to be an extremely competent executive and has had to navigate the complexity of multiple territories and multiple businesses each uniquely different and uniquely complex”.

Mawela said Shiburi, who started his MultiChoice career at DStv Mobile as a project manager in 2007, had been intimately involved in product development of decoders, and understood broadcast technology.

“He ably dealt with macro issues such as economic meltdown, drought that impacted electricity supply, tax issues, currency devaluations, regulatory issues, acquiring new licences, political and people challenges, and has shown resilience and nimbleness.”

Shiburi will be replaced as regional director for southern Africa markets by Fhulu Badugela, a former group executive head of human resources at MultiChoice Africa. She was previously operations director at M-Net.