Six interim board members announced for embattled SAA

The public enterprises department (DPE) on Wednesday announced the appointment of six non-executive directors to the interim board of SAA.

The department said it was delighted that these experienced professionals had agreed to join the board of SAA. Their combination of academic, financial, legal, and aviation experience, with a deep knowledge of global aviation and transport trends, would bring a new perspective as the national carrier prepares to relaunch next year, the department said.

“Their appointment also enhances the independence and balance of the board, while continuing the process of transformation and renewal. [They] will restore proper governance and oversight of the airline during the implementation of a business rescue plan,” the department said.

Geoff Qhena, who is appointed as chairperson, is a qualified chartered account and a seasoned finance executive, a former CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation, where he was at the helm for 13 years.