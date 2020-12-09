Business

Six interim board members announced for embattled SAA

09 December 2020 - 17:30
The department of public enterprises has announced the appointment of six interim board members for SAA. File photo.
The department of public enterprises has announced the appointment of six interim board members for SAA. File photo.
Image: Jacques Stander/Gallo Images

The public enterprises department (DPE) on Wednesday announced the appointment of six non-executive directors to the interim board of SAA.

The department said it was delighted that these experienced professionals had agreed to join the board of SAA. Their combination of academic, financial, legal, and aviation experience, with a deep knowledge of global aviation and transport trends, would bring a new perspective as the national carrier prepares to relaunch next year, the department said.

“Their appointment also enhances the independence and balance of the board, while continuing the process of transformation and renewal. [They] will restore proper governance and oversight of the airline during the implementation of a business rescue plan,” the department said.

Geoff Qhena, who is appointed as chairperson, is a qualified chartered account and a seasoned finance executive, a former CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation, where he was at the helm for 13 years.

Stop undermining SAA business rescue process, public enterprises tells unions

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has urged South African Airways (SAA) labour unions to work with all stakeholders to finalize the business ...
News
1 day ago

Peter Tshisevhe is a mergers and acquisitions lawyer with extensive experience in transaction advisory services. He is a director and partner at TGR Attorneys, a leading commercial law firm in Johannesburg, and a part-time lecturer at Wits University law school. He is retained from the previous board to provide continuity.

June Crawford, who leads the Aviation Working Group of the South African Business Council, is a leading aviation and tourism leader and professional. She has been the CEO of the board of Airlines Representatives of South Africa, director at the Air Traffic and Navigation Services, and deputy chairperson of the Tourism Council of South Africa.

Bembe Zwane is an aviation entrepreneur who is a part-owner in an aviation training solutions provider, a car rental business, and an aviation logistics business. She is a former executive at Imperial Logistics and Equity Aviation.

Prof Edna van Harte is an academic and former dean of the faculty of Military Science at the South African National Defence Force's military academy at Saldanha Bay and former chairperson of the Defence Service Commission. She has served on various boards and commissions.

Stander knew she'd exit Comair

The former CEO of Comair, Wrenelle Stander, knew she would have to step aside once the business rescue process was concluded and new investors ...
Business
3 days ago

Nick Fadugba is an aviation professional with many years consulting and promoting aviation development on the African continent, including leading the African Airlines Association. He has served as the chairperson of the African Business Aviation Association and has been involved in discussions on a Single African Air Transport Market.

“In charting the way forward, the DPE believes the key to solving the difficulties facing SAA is the finalisation and implementation of the business rescue process, followed by the start of a restructured airline; appointment of a leadership team; and securing a credible strategic equity partner who can introduce the required technical, financial and operational expertise into the business,” the department added.

“The new airline will be run in a professional and sustainable manner to support key economic sectors – including tourism, trade with the continent, the local aeronautics industries, and local service providers.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

McKinsey to repay R650m in fees for work done on SAA, Transnet contracts

Management consulting firm McKinsey and Co said on Tuesday it would repay all of the fees paid to it - estimated to be about R650m - for work done as ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Comair has no plans to operate its Boeing 737 MAX as US rescinds grounding order

US aviation authorities clear the way for the Boeing 737 MAX to start flying again - but will passengers like it?
News
1 week ago

Dudu Myeni makes cash payment 'in R200 notes' as part of legal fees settlement in delinquency case

Outa said on Friday that former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni had paid R118,291.94 - some of it in cash - for legal fees in its delinquent director case ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Stander knew she'd exit Comair Business
  2. American Dream offers visa residency by investment Business
  3. EOH: Zondo exorcised scandal Business
  4. HILARY JOFFE: Why SA’s small firms have ignored state's helping hand Business
  5. FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Sunday Times Loyalty & Rewards SA Business

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...