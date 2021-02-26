Gold Fields moves step closer to curbing reliance on Eskom

SA’s energy regulator on Thursday approved a power generation licence for a large solar plant at Gold Fields’ South Deep mine, a long-awaited breakthrough for miners desperate to curb their reliance on ailing power utility Eskom.

Mining firms said red tape has prevented them from generating their own power for years and they have lobbied the government for rule changes.

Africa’s most industrialised nation regularly experiences power outages that hold back economic growth and eat into corporate profits.

Since coming to power in February 2018, President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to support “self-generation” as part of measures to reform the electricity supply industry and fix state-owned Eskom, but critics have accused him of moving too slowly.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) said all the power generated by the solar plant would be consumed by the South Deep mine.