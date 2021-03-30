Business

MediCurve is Medshield’s new affordable plan for the tech-savvy young professional

MediCurve unlocks safer, better and convenient quality health care at the touch of a button

30 March 2021 - 13:35 By Thoneshan Naidoo
Sponsored
MediCurve provides the young and healthy with first-time medical cover that fits perfectly into their lifestyle.
MediCurve provides the young and healthy with first-time medical cover that fits perfectly into their lifestyle.
Image: Supplied/Medshield

Medshield Medical Scheme’s member-centric options remain very competitive, providing great value for money, while being a responsible value contributor to the SA health care marketplace.

Now, Medshield has launched MediCurve, a quality health care plan from the Medshield benefit cover options that cater to yet another important demographic group.

Medshield’s most affordable plan allows first-time medical aid buyers to access get great cover without any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. This plan would give any parent peace of mind that their young adult has independent and reliable medical cover. Personally, I am really excited about this new plan. I trust it enough for my own daughter.

Who is MediCurve for?

Life in the digital age is fast-paced, especially for young professionals who are often incredibly busy and rushed — juggling responsibilities, while also trying to plan for the future, run errands and so much more. MediCurve provides them with first-time medical cover that fits perfectly into their lifestyle.

Medshield wanted to create a seamless online sign-up process for young adults to acquire their health care quickly, simply and conveniently. MediCurve is the perfect solution for someone who is young, in good health and always on the go. Signing up for MediCurve will be possible by selecting “Click for Cover” on our website and online platforms. This drives home the ease of use and accessibility of health cover with Medshield.

Innovation brings medical scheme members more benefits for less

SPONSORED | Medshield is a pioneer and believer in the innovative digital ecosystem
Business
5 months ago

Medshield has paved the way for the adoption of telemedicine in SA

SPONSORED | Medshield is committed to helping members access quality care during the Covid-19 pandemic
News
11 months ago

A young and healthy individual might think they don’t need health care cover, but things can change in a blink of an eye, and then they might not have the funds readily available to cover the costs required. With that in mind, we considered the financial realities of healthy, young adults who are just starting out in the working world with entry-level salaries. MediCurve offers great cover for R1,398 a month.

Young adults often shy away from a timely visit to the doctor because of the consultation fees. This increases the window of infection and often leads to greater problems when they visit a doctor only once symptoms are severe. MediCurve offers free virtual consultations through the SmartCare Benefits, allowing members get treatment for common illnesses quickly. Broadly speaking, we are protecting the youth of our nation and contributing positively to GDP — health is wealth.

MediCurve is the perfect solution for someone who is young, in good health and always on the go.
MediCurve is the perfect solution for someone who is young, in good health and always on the go.
Image: Supplied/Medshield

Key benefits on MediCurve

MediCurve offers a digital plan for the young, carefree, healthy individual that offers an easy online application process unlimited family practitioner consultations through Medshield’s SmartCare benefits as well ambulance services, dental benefits, chronic medicine cover, maternity benefits and wellness benefits. During the working day members can access quality and informed medical opinion by inquiring from a doctor straight from the app. Claims can be submitted and managed online via any mobile device

The use of the Medshield Specialist Network applies, as does pre-authorisation on all hospital admissions within 72 hours. The Medshield App can be used to locate a MediCurve Hospital Network. Cover for hospitalisation includes accommodation, theatre costs, hospital equipment, theatre and/or ward drugs, pharmaceuticals and/or surgical items. Specialist services from treating/attending Specialists are subject to pre-authorisation referral from a nominated MediCurve family practitioner.

Click for Cover and Live Assured

Medshield’s 2021 benefits to support members in the wake of Covid-19

SPONSORED | ‘Live Assured’ provides peace of mind to Medshield members
Business
6 months ago

MediCurve is one of the many plans and measures the scheme offers to support and offer value to members. Medshield has partnered with specific providers and networks to ensure that the health care expenses of our members remain contained, that they are not liable for any unforeseen co-payments, and that their disposable income does not shrink due to unplanned health care expenses.

At Medshield, our vision is “Partnering with you towards your personal health care and wellbeing”, and in these challenging times, we remain committed to placing the wellbeing of our members at the centre by paying special attention to their needs.

For more information, the MediCurve brochure will be available on the Medshield website.

This article was paid for by Medshield.

Most read

  1. HILARY JOFFE: Eskom procurement story hints at greater inefficiency ahead Business
  2. Governor sticks up for banks Business
  3. Suez jam could be felt in SA's ports Business
  4. SA's record low interest rates 'won't last forever': Lesetja Kganyago Business
  5. BBC woos black US partners to SA Business

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each