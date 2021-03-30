MediCurve is Medshield’s new affordable plan for the tech-savvy young professional
MediCurve unlocks safer, better and convenient quality health care at the touch of a button
Medshield Medical Scheme’s member-centric options remain very competitive, providing great value for money, while being a responsible value contributor to the SA health care marketplace.
Now, Medshield has launched MediCurve, a quality health care plan from the Medshield benefit cover options that cater to yet another important demographic group.
Medshield’s most affordable plan allows first-time medical aid buyers to access get great cover without any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. This plan would give any parent peace of mind that their young adult has independent and reliable medical cover. Personally, I am really excited about this new plan. I trust it enough for my own daughter.
Who is MediCurve for?
Life in the digital age is fast-paced, especially for young professionals who are often incredibly busy and rushed — juggling responsibilities, while also trying to plan for the future, run errands and so much more. MediCurve provides them with first-time medical cover that fits perfectly into their lifestyle.
Medshield wanted to create a seamless online sign-up process for young adults to acquire their health care quickly, simply and conveniently. MediCurve is the perfect solution for someone who is young, in good health and always on the go. Signing up for MediCurve will be possible by selecting “Click for Cover” on our website and online platforms. This drives home the ease of use and accessibility of health cover with Medshield.
A young and healthy individual might think they don’t need health care cover, but things can change in a blink of an eye, and then they might not have the funds readily available to cover the costs required. With that in mind, we considered the financial realities of healthy, young adults who are just starting out in the working world with entry-level salaries. MediCurve offers great cover for R1,398 a month.
Young adults often shy away from a timely visit to the doctor because of the consultation fees. This increases the window of infection and often leads to greater problems when they visit a doctor only once symptoms are severe. MediCurve offers free virtual consultations through the SmartCare Benefits, allowing members get treatment for common illnesses quickly. Broadly speaking, we are protecting the youth of our nation and contributing positively to GDP — health is wealth.
Key benefits on MediCurve
MediCurve offers a digital plan for the young, carefree, healthy individual that offers an easy online application process unlimited family practitioner consultations through Medshield’s SmartCare benefits as well ambulance services, dental benefits, chronic medicine cover, maternity benefits and wellness benefits. During the working day members can access quality and informed medical opinion by inquiring from a doctor straight from the app. Claims can be submitted and managed online via any mobile device
The use of the Medshield Specialist Network applies, as does pre-authorisation on all hospital admissions within 72 hours. The Medshield App can be used to locate a MediCurve Hospital Network. Cover for hospitalisation includes accommodation, theatre costs, hospital equipment, theatre and/or ward drugs, pharmaceuticals and/or surgical items. Specialist services from treating/attending Specialists are subject to pre-authorisation referral from a nominated MediCurve family practitioner.
Click for Cover and Live Assured
MediCurve is one of the many plans and measures the scheme offers to support and offer value to members. Medshield has partnered with specific providers and networks to ensure that the health care expenses of our members remain contained, that they are not liable for any unforeseen co-payments, and that their disposable income does not shrink due to unplanned health care expenses.
At Medshield, our vision is “Partnering with you towards your personal health care and wellbeing”, and in these challenging times, we remain committed to placing the wellbeing of our members at the centre by paying special attention to their needs.
For more information, the MediCurve brochure will be available on the Medshield website.
