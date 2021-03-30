MediCurve is Medshield’s new affordable plan for the tech-savvy young professional

Medshield Medical Scheme’s member-centric options remain very competitive, providing great value for money, while being a responsible value contributor to the SA health care marketplace.

Now, Medshield has launched MediCurve, a quality health care plan from the Medshield benefit cover options that cater to yet another important demographic group.

Medshield’s most affordable plan allows first-time medical aid buyers to access get great cover without any financial strain on their day-to-day lives. This plan would give any parent peace of mind that their young adult has independent and reliable medical cover. Personally, I am really excited about this new plan. I trust it enough for my own daughter.

Who is MediCurve for?

Life in the digital age is fast-paced, especially for young professionals who are often incredibly busy and rushed — juggling responsibilities, while also trying to plan for the future, run errands and so much more. MediCurve provides them with first-time medical cover that fits perfectly into their lifestyle.

Medshield wanted to create a seamless online sign-up process for young adults to acquire their health care quickly, simply and conveniently. MediCurve is the perfect solution for someone who is young, in good health and always on the go. Signing up for MediCurve will be possible by selecting “Click for Cover” on our website and online platforms. This drives home the ease of use and accessibility of health cover with Medshield.