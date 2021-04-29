London Heathrow Airport's Covid-19 losses balloon to more than R45bn

Heathrow, Britain's biggest airport, said on Thursday a first-quarter loss of £329m (about R6.51bn) took total losses since the start of the pandemic to nearly £2.4bn (R47.49bn) as travel continues to be hammered.

It said only 1.7 million passengers travelled through the London airport in the three months to March 31, down 91% compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Heathrow, which during the pandemic lost its crown as Europe's busiest hub to Paris, said continuing uncertainty over British government policy meant it had reduced its passenger forecast for the year to a range of between 13 million and 36 million, compared to 81 million in 2019.

Britain's aviation industry is hoping that flying will rebound in late May once Covid-19 restrictions are eased, but uncertainty remains about where people will be able to go, and how digital vaccine passports will work.