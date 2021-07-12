FREE TO READ | Sunday Times Skills Development

More than 63% of young people who are eligible to work, cannot find work. It is against this background that skills development becomes critical.

Corporate SA needs to be more proactive about investing in and developing the skills needed in their sector. We cannot expect government to take sole responsibility to improve the skills of SA’s youth, just as we cannot expect government alone to take responsibility to create more jobs.

Partnerships are needed and there appears to be some attempt by formal business organisations to join hands with government to make this possible. Our experts tell us why partnerships across government, civil society and business really work.

We look at some of the new areas where there has been significant job creation and we also ask what is being done about improving skills development in areas such as the green economy, the renewable energy sector, the fourth industrial revolution, and the like.

Ryland Fisher

