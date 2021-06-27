How Makers Landing helped these foodies kick-start their businesses

A programme to develop food start-ups at the V&A Waterfront is bearing fruit. We spoke to two of the first eight graduates to find out what it takes to reap the rewards of this intensive short course

Makers Landing is an innovative space at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town where you grab a bite to eat, and browse and shop the wares of small-scale food producers and artisanal food makers.



It's more than just another food market, however. It's also a launch pad for foodpreneurs, courtesy of the Makers Landing Food Lab Incubation Programme...