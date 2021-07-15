Tiger Brands halts KwaZulu-Natal operations

Tiger Brands, SA’s largest food producer, has temporarily closed all operations in KwaZulu-Natal, which accounts for the bulk of the more than R150m in stock losses the company has suffered as the result of widespread looting.

The owner of brands such as Tastic rice and Albany bread said on Thursday that the extent of the damage to property and infrastructure, as well as the affect on profit, were yet to be determined. However, it said it was covered by insurance.

Its shares dropped 0.44% and were trading at R212.06 at midmorning on the JSE, valuing Tiger Brands at about R40.4bn.

Bakery operations and the distribution of bread have been suspended in KwaZulu-Natal, while deliveries of the staple in Gauteng have been affected by transport issues and the closure of stores.

Tiger Brands supplies grocery retailers, some of which have also been affected by the looting frenzy and damage to property. Other stores were closed temporarily as a precautionary measure.