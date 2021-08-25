Business

Stadio’s iconic Centurion campus: A symbol of hope

Stadio Centurion will open officially to new students in 2022

25 August 2021 - 13:00
Since inception in 2017, Stadio’s purpose has been single-minded: To empower the nation by widening access to higher education.
Image: Supplied/Stadio

Due to open in 2022 in Centurion, the building is the first new campus since the consolidation of the four institutions (Southern Business School, Embury, Lisof and Prestige Academy) to form one Stadio Higher Education Institution in 2020.

The campus was constructed during 2020 and 2021 for about R200m. It's conveniently located near the N1 and N14 highways, and is home to staff and students from Stadio Centurion who have moved from their premises in Bank Avenue. 

Stadio Centurion will open officially to new students in 2022. This multi-faculty campus will offer a range of qualifications (from higher certificates to degrees) in education, management, IT, commerce and law. It will offer contact learning and also provide support for distance learning students.    

The campus boasts world-class facilities and a modern environment for students. Affordable accommodation will also be available adjacent to the campus. 

Stadio Centurion represents an exciting future and a significant investment in the future of higher education in SA. 

For more information, email hello@stadio.ac.za.

The Centurion campus boasts world-class facilities.
Image: Supplied/Stadio

