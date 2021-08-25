Stadio’s iconic Centurion campus: A symbol of hope

The campus was constructed during 2020 and 2021 for about R200m. It's conveniently located near the N1 and N14 highways, and is home to staff and students from Stadio Centurion who have moved from their premises in Bank Avenue.

Stadio Centurion will open officially to new students in 2022. This multi-faculty campus will offer a range of qualifications (from higher certificates to degrees) in education, management, IT, commerce and law. It will offer contact learning and also provide support for distance learning students.

The campus boasts world-class facilities and a modern environment for students. Affordable accommodation will also be available adjacent to the campus.

Stadio Centurion represents an exciting future and a significant investment in the future of higher education in SA.

For more information, email hello@stadio.ac.za.